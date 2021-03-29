Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.15 on Monday, reaching $177.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,552. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

