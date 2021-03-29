Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 60,071 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $164,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.52. 101,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.03 and a 12 month high of $377.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

