Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 67,449 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $47,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,566,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $69.99. 26,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $69.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

