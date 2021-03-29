Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,714 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $68,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

SPGI stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.13 and its 200-day moving average is $336.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

