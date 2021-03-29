Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 78,312 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 78,312 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $137,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 20.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $322,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,558,300. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.30. The company had a trading volume of 263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,059. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

