Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 8,643 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.37.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.96 on Monday, hitting $232.22. 524,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,017,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $628.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.