Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $50.24 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 952,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,236,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.61% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. 10,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

