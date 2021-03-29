Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynex by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zynex by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Zynex by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $537.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

