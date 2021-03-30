-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). RadNet posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,625. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 138,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.52.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.