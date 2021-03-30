-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,113 shares of company stock worth $10,679,397 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $46,581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

