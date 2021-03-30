$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. ZIX reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

ZIX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ZIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

