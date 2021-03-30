-$0.18 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.13). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

