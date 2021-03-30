$0.34 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.57. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth $11,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 794,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

