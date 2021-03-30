-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.15). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

ATNX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 2,036,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,258. Athenex has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $380.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

