$0.37 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 583,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,700. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

