$0.41 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 2,284,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

