$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.90. 5,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,863. Repligen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average of $189.12.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

