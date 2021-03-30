$0.73 EPS Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

