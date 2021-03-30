0x (ZRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $546.17 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003012 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $546.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,995% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

