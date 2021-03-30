0xBitcoin Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $431,506.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,972.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00635333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027305 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

