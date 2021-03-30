$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

