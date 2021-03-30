10,210 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 52,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

