10,235,482 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Oceanlink Management LTD.

Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,235,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,578,000. LexinFintech comprises about 18.8% of Oceanlink Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oceanlink Management LTD. owned 5.83% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 108.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

LexinFintech stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

