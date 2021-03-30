10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,244,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,933 in the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

