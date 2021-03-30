11,390 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 414,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $134.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

