114,357 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,465,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 465,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,458. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

