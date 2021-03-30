11,738 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

