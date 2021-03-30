12,121 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. The Clorox makes up 1.0% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $193.80. 20,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.69 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

