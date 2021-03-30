1,299,145 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,299,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,811,000. Camden Property Trust makes up 15.7% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned 1.33% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. 3,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,370. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.