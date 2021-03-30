13,304 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 322,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

