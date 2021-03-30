13,442 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,333,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,637,000 after acquiring an additional 202,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,306,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.11. 261,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $434.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

