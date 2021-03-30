1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

DRI opened at €24.10 ($28.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.12. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

