14,793 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,901,000 after acquiring an additional 926,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.18. 30,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,794. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

