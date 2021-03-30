1,493,039 Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,493,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,302,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.81% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

