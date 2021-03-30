14,953 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $20,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 127,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $133.20. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

