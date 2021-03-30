15,435 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €96.17 ($113.14) on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($83.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €92.44.

