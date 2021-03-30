155,000 Shares in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MeiraGTx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MGTX opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

