15,548 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

