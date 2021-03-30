$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.66 million and the lowest is $150.08 million. BRP Group posted sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $518.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $697.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

