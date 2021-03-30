$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.66 million and the lowest is $150.08 million. BRP Group posted sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $518.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $697.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.
Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.
