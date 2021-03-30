169,400 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Ballard Power Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 637,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.