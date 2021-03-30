1,754,584 Shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,754,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of OrganiGram as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $768.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

