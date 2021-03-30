182,625 Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,040,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

