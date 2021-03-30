18,905 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 155,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

