1inch (1INCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.14 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One 1inch token can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00007674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $676.65 million and $116.14 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.07 or 0.00889867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,428,399 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

