$2.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 million and the highest is $2.30 million. Altimmune reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $117.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $191.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $384.77 million, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $525.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of ALT opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $484.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

