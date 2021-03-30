-$2.50 EPS Expected for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to report ($2.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orphazyme A/S.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.