20,402 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown by 789.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,947 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Crown by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

