21,444 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.45. 30,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,576. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.90 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.