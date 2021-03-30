21,625 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $3,126,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. 316,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

