22,054 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

